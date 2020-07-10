Advanced search

Seaton Council announces sCAREcrow contest winners

PUBLISHED: 08:30 11 July 2020

One of the colurful entries in the sCAREcrow contest judged by Seaton Town Council. Picture: Dr Hutch Curry, of Manor House

One of the colurful entries in the sCAREcrow contest judged by Seaton Town Council. Picture: Dr Hutch Curry, of Manor House

The high standard of entries gave Seaton Town Council a tough job choosing the winners of the local sCAREcrow contest.

Some of the colurful entries in the sCAREcrow contest judged by Seaton Town Council. Picture: Dr Hutch Curry, of Manor HouseSome of the colurful entries in the sCAREcrow contest judged by Seaton Town Council. Picture: Dr Hutch Curry, of Manor House

Care homes across the area were invited to create colourful scarecrows and place them outside their buildings.

Judging took place on Friday (July 03) with Seaton’s Netherhayes Care Home, in Fore Street, being declared the winner.

One of the colurful entries in the sCAREcrow contest judged by Seaton Town Council. Picture: Dr Hutch Curry, of Manor HouseOne of the colurful entries in the sCAREcrow contest judged by Seaton Town Council. Picture: Dr Hutch Curry, of Manor House

Sue Curry, owner of Manor House Care Home, in Seaton, who thought up the idea, said it was all part of a campaign to lift people’s spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “Care homes have been going through some stressful times recently.

One of the colurful entries in the sCAREcrow contest judged by Seaton Town Council. Picture: Dr Hutch Curry, of Manor HouseOne of the colurful entries in the sCAREcrow contest judged by Seaton Town Council. Picture: Dr Hutch Curry, of Manor House

“Most of the homes in Seaton took part as well as some in Colyton, Musbury, and Sidmouth. The standard was very high and the scarecrows made lots of people laugh.”

Seaswift residential home was judged runner up and Check House, was awarded third place. Both are in Seaton, as is Sense which was highly commended.

One of the colurful entries in the sCAREcrow contest judged by Seaton Town Council. Picture: Dr Hutch Curry, of Manor HouseOne of the colurful entries in the sCAREcrow contest judged by Seaton Town Council. Picture: Dr Hutch Curry, of Manor House

Tom Wills, administrator at Seaton’s Check House care home where they created a Wizard of Oz sCAREcrow, said: “It has been uplifting to see all the brilliant entries in the local area.”

One of the colurful entries in the sCAREcrow contest judged by Seaton Town Council. Picture: Dr Hutch Curry, of Manor HouseOne of the colurful entries in the sCAREcrow contest judged by Seaton Town Council. Picture: Dr Hutch Curry, of Manor House

One of the colurful entries in the sCAREcrow contest judged by Seaton Town Council. Picture: Dr Hutch Curry, of Manor HouseOne of the colurful entries in the sCAREcrow contest judged by Seaton Town Council. Picture: Dr Hutch Curry, of Manor House

Seaton's Check House sCAREcrow comtest entry - The Wizard of Oz. Picture: Check HouseSeaton's Check House sCAREcrow comtest entry - The Wizard of Oz. Picture: Check House

