Seaton Primary confirmed as an ‘outstanding’ school

PUBLISHED: 11:10 03 April 2020

As part of their history work pupils studied the Great Fire of London, building a model of the area where it began and then setting light to it. Picture: SPS

Seaton Primary School has had its ‘outstanding’ rating reinforced by education inspectors.

Ofsted officials confirmed the accolade after re-visiting the school specifically to study the history curriculum.

In a letter to head Nic George, lead Ofsted inspector Stephen Lee said: “You and your staff are clearly committed to the value of studying history and history also plays a significant role in the wider curriculum, contributing well to pupils’ personal development.

“Teachers are enthusiastic about history and show good levels of appropriate subject knowledge. They sequence learning well, which helps pupils to learn more and remember more.

“You and your staff have set out to construct a coherent curriculum that spans Reception to Year 6. The leader for history is a subject specialist and brings an understanding of history as a discipline to the school’s planning.

“The school-wide focus on developing pupils’ confidence in using technical vocabulary is clearly paying off and can be seen in the way pupils use historical terms well in discussion. Teachers have high expectations in this area and are not frightened of using complex technical language when it is required.”

Mr Lee said pupils with special educational needs are fully involved in the history curriculum which is equally ambitious for them. 

 * As part of their history work pupils studied the Great Fire of London in 1666, building a model of the area of Pudding Lane where it began and then setting light to it.

The youngsters worked with their parents to make cardboard replicas of various London buildings from 1666 when the blaze started in a bakery.

These were then put onto a base to recreate how the city of London would have looked more than 350 years ago.

Parents were invited back in to watch the buildings get set on fire!

The whole school turned out to watch as the bakery was lit and the flames spread across the rest of the buildings, until all that remained was ash.

