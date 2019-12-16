Advanced search

Hats off to Seaton quiz night supporters

PUBLISHED: 07:01 17 December 2019

Seaton Primary School pupils outside The Hat micropub. Picture: Marie Bower

Seaton Primary School pupils outside The Hat micropub. Picture: Marie Bower

Archant

Two charity quiz nights at The Hat micropub in Seaton have raised £90 for the local primary's school's parent and teachers association (PTA).

The money will fund much-needed maths resources for seven to 11-year-old children to support them with learning and problem-solving, using visual aids.

PTA chairman Louise Hancock said: "We are very grateful to The Hat and its Wednesday night quiz contestants for this kind donation which will go towards a funding request we have received from the school for maths resources in key stage 2."

The Hat is the only pub in Seaton to be featured in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide, boasting an array of local ales and a friendly atmosphere.

Its weekly charity quiz night is held on Wednesday evenings at 7pm for 7.30pm throughout the winter months.

There is no entry fee but donations are requested towards The Hat's chosen charity.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Honiton auction house sets its sights on a new home atfer posting best-ever trading year

Liz and Duncan Chilcott. Picture: Eddie Esdale

UPDATE: Aliens land UFO on Roundball Hill

Missing burglar with links to Ottery and Honiton found

Joshua Richards, who has links to Ottery St Mary and Honiton, is wanted by police. PIcture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Honiton auction house sets its sights on a new home atfer posting best-ever trading year

Liz and Duncan Chilcott. Picture: Eddie Esdale

UPDATE: Aliens land UFO on Roundball Hill

Missing burglar with links to Ottery and Honiton found

Joshua Richards, who has links to Ottery St Mary and Honiton, is wanted by police. PIcture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Hats off to Seaton quiz night supporters

Seaton Primary School pupils outside The Hat micropub. Picture: Marie Bower

Honiton Coppers success for Marcia Bastin, Brian Hammond and Susan Armstrong

Members of the Honiton Golf Club Tuesday Mixed section enjoyingb their Christmas luncheon at the club. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB

Axminster bowlers sign off for 2019 with a disappointing December

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Mayor calls for punishment after graffiti tags spring up in Honiton’s high street

Graffiti tags sprayed on buildings in Honiton. Picture: Robin Farrant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists