Hats off to Seaton quiz night supporters

Seaton Primary School pupils outside The Hat micropub. Picture: Marie Bower Archant

Two charity quiz nights at The Hat micropub in Seaton have raised £90 for the local primary's school's parent and teachers association (PTA).

The money will fund much-needed maths resources for seven to 11-year-old children to support them with learning and problem-solving, using visual aids.

PTA chairman Louise Hancock said: "We are very grateful to The Hat and its Wednesday night quiz contestants for this kind donation which will go towards a funding request we have received from the school for maths resources in key stage 2."

The Hat is the only pub in Seaton to be featured in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide, boasting an array of local ales and a friendly atmosphere.

Its weekly charity quiz night is held on Wednesday evenings at 7pm for 7.30pm throughout the winter months.

There is no entry fee but donations are requested towards The Hat's chosen charity.