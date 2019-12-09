Christmas Bazaar raises £3,000 for Seaton Primary

PTA helpers (L/R) Charlotte Taylor, Ruthie Webster, Karen Coulson, Jo Davies, Laura Turner and Same Howse. Picture: Marie Bower. Archant

Seaton Primary School's Christmas Bazaar has raised more than £3,000.

Craft competition winners. Picture: Jess Broom. Craft competition winners. Picture: Jess Broom.

Some of the money will go towards a project to renovate the school library.

The annual festive event, organised by Parent and Teachers Association (PTA), was held in the school grounds on Friday, November 30.

The highlight of the evening was Santa's Grotto which, as always, proved very popular with the children.

Pupils Poppy and Lilly Greenacre meet Father Christmas. Picture: Leanna Greenacre. Pupils Poppy and Lilly Greenacre meet Father Christmas. Picture: Leanna Greenacre.

There was plenty of fun games organised by year 6 pupils to get people into the festive spirit. Visitors could enjoy a variety of stalls organised by the PTA and local businesses with a selection of crafts and seasonal gifts on offer.

The annual Christmas Craft Competition attracted many delightful entries and prizes for the winners were provided by iBounce, Coastal Craft Collective, Owl and Pyramid and Marc Smith Bespoke.

The grand hamper raffle and chocolate tombola were as popular as ever, thanks to generous donations from parents and carers.

Festive entertainment from Michael J Bolton and Charlie Evans. Picture: Greg Evans. Festive entertainment from Michael J Bolton and Charlie Evans. Picture: Greg Evans.

Visitors were also treated to festive music played by year 3 pupil Charlie Evans and his guitar tutor, Michael J Bolton, whilst enjoying a glass of mulled wine, pulled pork roll or festive mince pie from the refreshments stalls.

Louise Hancock, PTA chairman said: "The PTA would like to send a big thank you to all of the local businesses that supported the Christmas Bazaar.

"All of the generous donations make a massive difference to our fundraising efforts and we are very proud to be part of such a supportive community.

"Also, thank you to all of the families who supported and attended the event to make it such a fun, festive evening for everyone."

Headteacher Nic George said: "Our thanks to our wonderful PTA for organising such an enjoyable and successful event to get us all in the Christmas spirit, whilst raising significant funds for the school."

Seaton Primary PTA is a group of parents, mums and dads, with children across the whole school.

Its aim is to raise money to support the school and ultimately the children in as many ways as possible.

To find out more visit its website at https://seatonprimary.org.uk/parents/pta/