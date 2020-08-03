Advanced search

Seaton book share project is a big success story

PUBLISHED: 08:15 04 August 2020

Seaton pupils Spencer aged eight and Jemima, three, enjoying sharing books. Picture: Louise Hancock

Seaton pupils Spencer aged eight and Jemima, three, enjoying sharing books. Picture: Louise Hancock

A book share project to keep Seaton Primary School pupils reading during lockdown has proved a big success.

It was established by the PTA at the beginning of June with books supplied by parents and The Owl and Pyramid bookshop in Fore Street.

Currently more than 200 books are in circulation available to borrow and return at four collection points across the town.

A PTA spokeswoman said: “To reduce the risk of contamination, books are stored in plastic wallets. Upon return, they are wiped clean and held back for 72 hours before being shared again.

PTA chairperson Louise Hancock, said: “Due to popular demand, the PTA will continue the book share project during the summer holidays with children and parents welcome to pop along to a collection site and keep sharing. Books will be available when weather is fine and are available for all children in Seaton and surrounding areas.

“Thank you to all the parents who have kindly donated books to the project. It’s been great to see the community come together to support the school and wider community during lockdown”.

To find your nearest collection point, email seatonptfa@gmail.com or visit the ‘Seaton Primary PTA Events’ Facebook page.

Meanwhile the PTA is working on major plans to refurbish the school library and buy books to contribute to a wellbeing library.

Mrs Hancock said: “This project is a large undertaking, yet increasingly important, as school libraries play a vital role in contributing to pupils’ success and personal outcomes.

“On behalf of the PTA we wish all Seaton Primary School families an enjoyable summer break and we very much look forward to the children returning to school in September.

“For all those moving on to secondary school, we wish your children a very successful transition and thank you for all your support for Seaton Primary School PTA over the years.”

The PTA has raised more than £5,300 this year for the school, despite being unable to host its biggest fundraiser, the summer fete.

Work has already begun to think creatively about ways to continue fundraising with all ideas and suggestions welcome. To offer support contact seatonptfa@gmail.com

