Seaton trio's skydive for end-of-life nursing service

Skydivers Berni Dow, Caron George and Rowan ward (centre) with Hospiscare nurses and Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends trustees. Picture: Lycia Moore. Archant

Three brave Seaton women - with a combined age of 170 - have completed a skydive to support a vital end-of-life nursing service.

Their tandem parachute jump raised £2,223 for the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

Rowan Ward, Caron George and Berni Dow recently became aged 40, 60 and 70 respectively.

To mark the milestones they decided to tick off another item from their 'bucket list' by leaping from a plane 15,000ft above Dunkeswell airfield.

Mrs George, whose husband Billy was nursed by the hospiscare team in his final days, said: "Wow! I'm absolutely overjoyed with the amount we raised and so proud and grateful to Rowan and Berni for joining me on this crazy jaunt,

"My Billy would be so proud, too. I just want to say a massive thank you to all our friends and relatives who sponsored us and to the wonderful people who didn't know us so well but had faith that we would achieve our goal.

"We all loved our Skydive and would definitely look forward to doing another one. Watch out for next year's challenge of doing an abseil or perhaps a wing walk."

The end-of-life nursing service is available to people who are registered with a Beer, Colyton and Seaton Medical Practice. It is entirely funded by Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends.

League trustee Carol Rowe said: "The league is astounded and very humbled by the lengths brave people will go to support our Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

"It's a personal challenge and achievement for them but a very big leap of funds for us for which we are very grateful.

"We are very grateful to the local community for organising events and challenges in aid of their Seaton Hospiscare@Home service."

For more information on how to support the service, or to share an idea, contact Lycia Moore, League manager, on 01297 20143 or email SeatonLOF@nhs.net

Mrs George has also written a poem called Charity to mark the trio's skydive.

It reads:

When you give it's from the heart

Cos that's how you're made, right from the start

Always wanting to help and aid

To those less fortunate and afraid.

When all you wish is to keep them well

Knowing that some lives can be such hell

A smile can warm the darkest soul

And give confidence to reach new goals.

For love is about easing the load

To those travelling the toughest road

And if we hold hands and can all donate

Great changes can be made at the fastest rate.

So thanks for your kindness, generosity of soul,

You helped us three ladies reach our goal,

15,000 feet jumped from a plane

To say thanks to the nurses who help salve the pain.