Thousands turn out for Seaton Summer Celebration

Huge crowds turned out for the Seaton Summer Celebration in Cliff Field Gardens on Thursday, kicking off the town’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Organised by Seaton Town Council, the event included live music, a display by Seaton Majorettes, laser clay pigeon shooting, circus skills workshops, free ice creams for children, community stands and culminated in the lighting of a beacon – as part of the Commonwealth Beacon Lighting event - accompanied by two buglers from Lyme Regis Town Band and the Axe Vale Singers.

Happy Days band entertain the crowd at the Seaton Summer Celebration - Credit: Seaton Town Council

Local band Good Ol' Boys perform - Credit: Seaton Town Council





More than 3,000 people poured through the gates with picnics to enjoy an afternoon and evening of entertainment with family and friends.

A shot of the crowds at the Seaton Summer Celebration - Credit: Seaton Town Council

Seaton Town Clerk, Julia Mutlow said: "Seaton celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in the most spectacular fashion, in the most stunning location.

“The intention had always been to deliver a fully inclusive and community focussed event and we are so pleased that we managed to achieve that.

“We would like to thank all the community groups, volunteers and others who supplied the infrastructure to deliver such an amazing day, but especially all of those who came along with their picnics and provided the best of atmospheres.

Mayor Amrik Singh dressed for the occasion - Credit: Seaton Town Council

Seaton Town Mayor, Cllr Amrik Singh said: "A special mention should go to the star of the show, a fantastic young man, Alfie Pike, who stepped in at the last minute for Ted Gosling to assist me with the lighting of the beacon.

Mayor Amrik Singh is assisted by Alfie Pike, to light the beacon - Credit: Seaton Town Council

“Ted was unable to attend due to illness and we all wish him a swift recovery.”

