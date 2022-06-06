Thousands turn out for Seaton Summer Celebration
- Credit: Seaton Town Council
Huge crowds turned out for the Seaton Summer Celebration in Cliff Field Gardens on Thursday, kicking off the town’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Organised by Seaton Town Council, the event included live music, a display by Seaton Majorettes, laser clay pigeon shooting, circus skills workshops, free ice creams for children, community stands and culminated in the lighting of a beacon – as part of the Commonwealth Beacon Lighting event - accompanied by two buglers from Lyme Regis Town Band and the Axe Vale Singers.
More than 3,000 people poured through the gates with picnics to enjoy an afternoon and evening of entertainment with family and friends.
Seaton Town Clerk, Julia Mutlow said: "Seaton celebrated the Platinum Jubilee in the most spectacular fashion, in the most stunning location.
“The intention had always been to deliver a fully inclusive and community focussed event and we are so pleased that we managed to achieve that.
“We would like to thank all the community groups, volunteers and others who supplied the infrastructure to deliver such an amazing day, but especially all of those who came along with their picnics and provided the best of atmospheres.
Seaton Town Mayor, Cllr Amrik Singh said: "A special mention should go to the star of the show, a fantastic young man, Alfie Pike, who stepped in at the last minute for Ted Gosling to assist me with the lighting of the beacon.
Most Read
- 1 Seaton toliets closed after vandals cause 'huge damages'
- 2 Honiton allotments officially open following ceremony
- 3 Tory MPs are not going to act, but voters can have their say during by-election
- 4 Man allegedly posed as off-duty police officer on East Devon road
- 5 A35 near Axminster benefits from recent spruce up
- 6 Thousands turn out for Seaton Summer Celebration
- 7 Banners depicting the history of Axminster go up in town centre
- 8 Three Axminster businesses become sponsors for the 2022 Axe Vale Show.
- 9 Main road to Seaton now re-open after earlier crash
- 10 Candidates lining up to replace Neil Parish in Tiverton and Honiton
“Ted was unable to attend due to illness and we all wish him a swift recovery.”