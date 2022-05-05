Seaton’s new mayor is looking forward to being part of town council projects in 2022.

Cllr Amrik Singh was elected as mayor of Seaton for the municipal year at the annual meeting on the town council on Monday, May 3. Cllr Marcus Hartnell was elected as deputy mayor.

Cllr Singh was elected to the town council in 2019 and has since served on the planning, personnel and finance and general purposes committees.

He said: “Having lived in Seaton for 30 years, I am honoured to have been elected as the next mayor of Seaton and chairman of Seaton Town Council and would like to thank my fellow councillors for placing their trust in me.

“I have been involved in various voluntary roles in Seaton over many years, in particular as chair of the Seaton Martial Arts Centre.

“I am committed to carrying out this new role to the best of my ability and, with the support of the deputy mayor, my fellow councillors and the great staff at Seaton Town Council, we will continue improving the town for those who live, work and visit here.”

Cllr Singh has had a varied working career, having worked in research and development, provided computing services to universities and worked with space science organisations.

He moved to Seaton in 1992 and set up a folk-rock music club and taught self-awareness, martial arts and self-defence.

Cllr Singh said he is particularly excited about the Seaton Summer Celebration in Cliff Field Gardens to mark The Queen’s platinum jubilee, the summer beach school for children and completion of the town’s sensory garden in Seafield Gardens.

He is also looking forward to the ‘ongoing work’ with Youth Genesis and helping visitors to the area ‘find out everything East Devon has to offer’ through the newly-opened Seaton tourist information centre.

He added: "If you want something to happen, make it happen.

“This can be done if we all work together and strive for the best for the community as a whole.

“I look forward to meeting lots more residents and visitors during my year as Mayor and, please, do say hello and introduce yourselves, when you see me out and about.”