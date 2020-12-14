Seaton Tramway announces special winter service

Seaton Tramway at Christmas. Picture: Seaton Tramway Archant

Seaton Tramway has reopened with a special winter service, including a one-off Christmas appearance for ‘Santa’s Special Story Tram’.

This December Seaton’s trams will journey through the Axe Valley for a special winter service, running every 30 minutes between Seaton and Colyton.

From 10am on Saturday, December 5, the yellow tram service will run every weekend in December and daily between December 21 and 24.

Passengers will be also be able to enjoy food from the Tramstop Café’s Christmas menu, including mulled wine and mince pies.

A spokesperson for Seaton Tramway said: “What better way to explore the Jurassic Coast at Seaton as well as the wintry scenes along the River Axe Estuary and Seaton Wetlands with all the amazing wildlife to be seen, including kingfishers, wildfowl, wading birds, and maybe even foxes and deer.

“If you fancy some fresh air after lockdown, we will have saloons and open-top trams operating. You can purchase our Explorer ticket and get all-day travel on as many trams as you’d like.”

Santa’s Elves will be present at Colyton Station entertaining visitors while on holiday from the North Pole. Activities suitable for all ages and abilities will be available.

The spokesperson added: “In addition, why not experience the Valley by night and travel on one of the tramway’s winter twilight services? Visitors can travel to Colyton by tram and experience the trip by moonlight! Is there a better way to see the local Christmas lights?”

Twilight departures will take place on the 12th and 19th of December, departing Seaton at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm. The last tram from Colyton is 9pm.

Christmas meals can be included on the 6pm or 7pm trips and food will be enjoyed at Colyton Station before returning to Seaton. Customers can also buy just a winter snack or drink.

Meals must be prebooked and will not be available on arrival and subject to availability.

The Story Tram is returning for a one-off Christmas appearance for ‘Santa’s Special Story Tram’.

Perfect for families with children aged up to 3, The Story Tram is a themed event with new stories and activities.

This time Santa has come to visit, and he’s got plenty of stories and activities for the little ones with big imaginations.

This special presentation of The Story Tram takes place over two hours and includes a small Christmas meal, activities, stories, and a chance to see Santa himself. Departing 10:30am, 2pm and 5pm on December 18, there is limited availability for this Covid-safe event.

The Tramway’s Covid Secure Policy will remain in place in all trams and at all stations. This includes limited seating on trams, hand sanitisers at all entrances and exits and socially distanced queue systems. Face masks are required in all indoor areas and on trams.

“Our two gift shops will also be open on all our service days, during both day and evening,” said the tramway’s spokesperson.

“With an array of tram memorabilia, official The Polar Express merchandise and a vast selection of other gifts and products for both children and adults. It’s the perfect place to buy some extra special Christmas presents for loved ones.

“As always, the shops are open for everyone, even if you haven’t been able to travel on the trams that day. A daily 30-minute service will also operate betweem December 27 and January 3.”

Seaton Tramway is a registered charity with aim of conserving the Axe Valleys industrial heritage.

It is important, now more than ever that support continues. Seaton Tramway relies on the revenue of ticket sales and generous donations to ensure its continuation.

In 2020 the Tramway introduced its 24 Hour Live TRAMATHON appeal, which raised over £30’000 during lockdown.

The Appeal is returning for 2021 and will see the Tramway go live while driving trams for a full 24 hours on June 5. You can help support the appeal by texting TRAM to 70970 to give £5 or visit easydonate.org/TRAM.