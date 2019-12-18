Direct link between Seaton and its Tramway could be built if plans get go-ahead

Plans have been unveiled to provide a direct link from Seaton to Seaton Wetlands as part of a 'long-held' ambition outlined by the town's Tramway.

Seaton Tramway wants to construct a new wetlands halt to provide a 'safe and reliable link' to the existing wetlands.

The planning application said: "The current Tramway arrangement does not allow for trams to stop at this location, both from a service practicality perspective but also from one of safety.

"Therefore, it is proposed that a new timetabled tram stop is created at the existing Swan's Nest 'passing loop'."

Seaton Tramway said the construction of the new station would be in partnership with East Devon District Council.

The application said: "There will be improved access to the Seaton Wetlands Nature Reserves, enabling visitors, including people with physical disabilities, to get off the trams and explore this stunning natural environment with its viewing hides, trails and visitor facilities."

If approved, the new tram stop would allow passengers to leave the tram and access directly onto the Wetlands, as well as allowing visitors to board the team to journey to Seaton, Colyford and Colyton.

The plans also seek permission for an access bridge and ramp.

More than 70,000 people each year travel the three-mile journey along the former Seaton Branch railway line between Seaton and the Victorian Colyton Station.

A new state-of-the art Tramway station was built, and opened, in June 2018.

If the new application for the halt is approved, Seaton Tramway said it will do the following:

- Provide greater opportunities for visitors to find out and learn more about the Tramway, the heritage of the line and natural heritage;

- Provide participation opportunities for new audience groups, in particular supporting people with dementia and mental health problems;

- Extend training, apprenticeship and work experience opportunities, developing the Tramway as a specialist in heritage tramway and track-related mechanical and electrical engineering.

The application will be determined by planners at East Devon District Council when they meet at a later date.