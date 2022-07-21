Seaton Tramway 'on track' to open two new halts

Seaton Tramway, announced the opening of two new halts - or stops - and some other changes to Seaton Tramway this summer.

Seaton Wetlands Halt and Riverside Halt will be officially open for passengers from August 1. The new halts will bring the total number of stops from three to five along the three-mile line.

The project started in 2019, with the Riverside halt starting construction before the pandemic, and finishing the day before the first lockdown in March 2020.

Seaton Tramway’s Riverside Depot will now be accessible by a new floating deck constructed above the tidal River Axe Estuary, allowing visitors a peek into the Tramway’s Depot, and a chance to see shunting of trams and engineering.

Since construction finished, a new interactive exhibit which explains how electricity is delivered to the line and the trams is also available for visitors.

A Seaton Wetlands Halt will also be opening, allowing visitors to Seaton Tramway access to the nature reserves, its four-kilometre of trails and the wildlife that inhabits them.

The new halt at the wetlands, sponsored by a donation from the Fine Family Foundation, links a new 250-metre board walk taking people from the trams, onto the wetlands and across to the Wetlands Discovery Hut. Trams will arrive at the stop every 20 minutes.

Jenny Nunn, chief executive of Seaton Tramway said “After many years in the planning, together with our partners at EDDC’s Countryside team, we have finally managed to complete the last piece of the jigsaw, by creating a circular link via the Tramway to Seaton and the amazing Seaton Wetlands for all to enjoy.

"This is a unique project which also opens up an area by the River Axe for the first time offering an innovative insight into the history

The new halts have been constructed in conjunction with the Tramway’s ‘Travel’s Through the Axe Valley & Heritage’ Project which is part funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. More details can be found at www.tram.co.uk/accessibility.