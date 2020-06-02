Advanced search

Epic Tramathon to raise money for heritage tramway

PUBLISHED: 11:57 02 June 2020

Seaton Tramway to host a virtual Tramathon

Seaton Tramway

For the past 50 years Seaton Tramway has been running its classic trams, transporting visitors and locals from Harbour Road in Seaton for the three-mile trip inland to Colyton. Yet, like several other businesses, it has felt the full impact of coronavirus recently, as visitor numbers during the last few weeks have been non-existent.

So, to help compensate for the loss in funds, and rather inventively, the team at Seaton Tramway will be hosting a special ‘Tramathon’ Fundraising Appeal next week and secure the future of the Tramway and its industrial heritage.

Each day, from Monday 8 to Friday 12 of June, a series of live videos will be live streamed on its Facebook page. Viewers will be able to go behind the scenes of the operation and see its famous fleet of trams.

A highlight of this special ‘virtual’ week will be the epic 24-hour trip on Thursday June 11, where the tram will run non-stop between the Seaton and Colyton stations. This too, will be streamed live online for all to see.

Visitors to the Facebook page will be introduced to new projects that will be accessible once the attraction can reopen, plus there will be a live Driver’s Eye experience and a Question and Answer session.

To thank those who generously donate, Seaton Tramway is giving something back too. As fundraising milestones are hit, it will be handing out exciting prizes and experiences. Prizes include Driver’s Eye Experiences, half day and whole day Tram driving lessons, free tickets and lifetime free travel. To be in with the chance of winning, donate a minimum of £5 before June 12. Prizes will be drawn live on Facebook during the 24-hour Tramathon.

Seaton Tramway has also launched a new ‘Hero Ticket’ that can be redeemed as an All-Day Explorer ticket when it reopens. These tickets are available now and make a great Father’s Day gift idea, especially as they can be used up until December 2021. All money raised from the sale of the hero tickets will be added to the Tramathon fundraiser.

The fundraising appeal will continue until the East Devon attraction is able to reopen.

Organisers are hoping their fundraising efforts will help keep this much-loved attraction on track for future generations to enjoy.

To read more, visit www.tram.co.uk/tramathon

To read more, visit www.tram.co.uk/tramathon

