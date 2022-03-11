Double tourism award win for Seaton Tramway

An East Devon attraction bags two awards for tourism.

Seaton Tramway won silver in two categories - Accessible and Inclusive Tourism and Large Visitor Attraction of the Year at the Devon Tourism awards yesterday, (Thursday, March 10).

The tramway has invested in new infrastructure to be more inclusive over the years, and staff are trained for Mental Health, Disability, Dementia and Deaf Awareness and last year, they became a Disability Confident Employer, part of the nationally recognised Sunflower Campaign.

The trams at Seaton have also been wheelchair accessible from as early as 1988.

Seaton Tramway had one their best years by the end of 2021. The three-mile route which has been home to the tramway since 1970, will see two new stops added this year, allowing passengers to visit the neighbouring nature reserves for the first time.

Marketing Manager at Seaton Tramway Josh Castree said: "After being in business for over 50 years, it is good to know we continue to move forward on the right tracks and be recognised for the hard work we all do as a team at Seaton Tramway. It’s important to us that we join our friends and businesses around Devon to be able to lead the way. From winning the Welcome Accolade for Customer Service to these Devon Awards, it truly shows the hard work from everyone who works for Seaton Tramway."

Other local winners in the Devon Tourism Awards included Andrewshayes Holiday Park, near Axminster, which won gold in the Holiday Park of the Year category, and Higher Wiscombe, near Colyton, which won gold in Self Catering Accommodation of the Year.

Sally Everton, Director of Visit Devon said: “The Devon Tourism Awards showers positivity on what has been the most challenging two years for so many tourism businesses across Devon. With some definite light now at the end of what has been a very gloomy tunnel, the awards give a massive boost to the tourism industry and are able to celebrate something as special as these prestigious awards. We can't wait to be able to get back and do this in person".