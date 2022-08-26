News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Seaton celebrate Ukraine independence day

Adam Manning

Published: 2:30 PM August 26, 2022
seaton

Ukrainian families and their hosts on Ukrainian Independence Day. - Credit: Rose Giles.

Crossroad Church in Seaton recently hosted a Ukrainian Independence Day celebration.

On Wednesday, August 24, around 20 Ukrainians and  some of their hosts enjoyed sharing traditions and stories with Ukrainian music, and food at the Crossroad Church in Seaton.

Julia Morvaniuk, a refugee from Hostomel Ukraine, whose home was destroyed on the second day of the war said: "Independence Day of Ukraine is one of the main holidays of our country.  But it so happened that this year we celebrated it here in Seaton, England.  It was an incredible holiday, with Ukrainian cuisine, songs and traditional dresses.  It was a lot of fun, a wonderful company of Englishmen diversified our holiday.  Thanks to Rosie Giles and Muki Gosrani for the wonderful organisation and support of the Ukrainians.

"Thank you to everyone for the greetings. The Russians wanted to destroy our language.  But now the whole world sings in Ukrainian. Did they want to destroy Ukrainians?  But now we are all over the world.”

To find out more information about Crossroad Church Seaton, visit their website here - https://crossroad.org.uk/

seaton

A Ukrainian family hold up a Ukraine flag. - Credit: Rose Giles.

seaton

Julia Morvaniuk, a refugee from Hostomel Ukraine presented with flowers. - Credit: Rose Giles.


East Devon News
Seaton News

