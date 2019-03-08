Go ahead for Colyton homes plan

The former CeramTec factory at Colyton . Picture Chris Carson Archant

Plans to build up to 74 new homes on the former CeramTec factory site in Colyton have been approved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An artist's impression of the CeramTec homes development Picture: LHC ARCHITECTURE An artist's impression of the CeramTec homes development Picture: LHC ARCHITECTURE

The plant closed four years ago and was sold in June 2017, for an undisclosed sum, to the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) Its outline scheme to build housing there plus up to 1,000 square metres of employment space, got the green light from East Devon District Council's Development Management Committee on Tuesday (September 3).

The applicants have proposed that 20 per cent of the homes are affordable, but the parish council said that they only support the development with an affordable percentage of 30 per cent, 21 houses, which would go some way towards fulfilling the 34 affordable homes recognised as being needed in the Parish through the housing needs survey.

But the report to the meeting said: "The factory site is an employment site which the Local Plan would seek to protect for further employment use. The proposal seeks to redevelop the majority of it to provide a mix of market and affordable housing but also an element of new light industrial space.

"The applicant has offered 20 per cent affordable housing and it is disappointing that a higher level of affordable housing could not be negotiated.

"But the negative landscape impacts could be offset in part by the removal of the unsightly factory buildings and the careful design of the housing which will replace them. In addition, the provision of an element of affordable housing, in the context of a significant local need, while not the full amount, would go some way to also offset the contravention of policy."

The report added that there would be wider benefits of bringing this site forward, bringing the largely brownfield site back into use, the provision of some replacement employments spaces and the demolition of unsightly commercial buildings.