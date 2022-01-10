Sophie sacrifices waist-length hair for charity

A Seaton woman is having her waist-length hair cut off to raise money for Devon Air Ambulance.

Sophie Boswell is collecting sponsorship prior to the big chop on Wednesday, January 26, and will then donate her hair to the London Hair Clinic, which makes wigs for cancer patients who lose their hair after chemotherapy.

There are collection boxes for cash donations in Seaton, Axminster and Colyton; the main one is at the Rabbit Hole barbers in Axminster, where Sophie will be having her hair cut.

The others are at East Devon Sports Therapy in Axminster, Summerleaze Vets in Axminster, the Tower Garage in Seaton, Colyford Post Office and Premier Stores in Colyton. Parents and staff at Farway Primary School, Colyton, will also be collecting donations on the day.

This is the second time Sophie has had her hair cut for charity; 10 years ago she had waist-length hair that she sacrificed for a good cause.

The cut will take place at 7pm on January 26 and is being called ‘Chopper- Hair Off’ in recognition of the Air Ambulance’s helicopters.