Seaton women's weight loss journey raises funds for Hospiscare

A woman from Seaton has taken on the challenge of losing weight and has raised funds for Hospiscare Exeter and East Devon at the same time.

Tess Angelico-Price began a weight loss challenge in June, and has already lost 11lbs of the four stone she was intending to lose and raised more than £100 so far for Hospiscare..

Tess was on a round the world trip in her 30s when she began to suffer serious health problems. In 2013 and 2014 she was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) accompanied by IBS symptoms, as well as chronic joint pain.

"Having been a fit and healthy person before being diagnosed with CFS - I used to run 3 miles every day and do 30 lengths swimming several times a week in my 20s and enjoyed playing badminton with my husband, Richard, and friends in a local club in Milton Keynes and lots of walking and hill climbing in my 30s," said Tess.

"It was difficult for me to adjust to feeling tired all the time and not being able to do the many activities that I enjoyed before CFS.

"I also had my only child, Ren, going into his teens in 2013 and it was hard for Ren that Mum couldn’t participate in the things we used to do as a family, like long walks together on our holidays.

"I used to have to sit on a bench and watch Richard and Ren go off exploring whilst I was left to read a book. I’d lost 2 and a half stone in preparation for my wedding in 1997, getting down to 10 stone 2lbs, but put this weight back on due to the CFS and my relatively sedentary lifestyle as a result of it.”

Covi-19d and the lockdowns then also came, which resulted in Tess putting on another stone. Now happily settled and semi-retired with her husband, she has lost 11lbs.

Tess said: “I am now at a stage in my personal and professional life, where I now feel able to tackle the four stone that I’ve put on since 1991.

"I started by having an appointment with my GP, who then referred me to one of the lovely health assistants at my local practice.

"She has been supporting and encouraging me since June with regular appointments to check my weight and see how I am doing on my calorie-controlled diet.

"Due to my IBS symptoms, I can only eat foods that are low fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols – which means there’s a fairly long list of food I’m unable to eat! I am also being supported by One Small Step, a health service funded by Devon County Council to support the health and wellbeing of Devon residents.”

Tess saw the Hospiscare shop in Seaton that she felt inspired to use her weight-loss journey to help make a difference and raise vital funds.

She is aiming to raise £5,000 for Hospiscare over the next year. Tess said: “I knew I would be more likely to lose this four stone if I knew I was helping to raise funds for a good cause, as well as for my own health and wellbeing.”

You can visit Tess’s JustGiving page and make a donation www.justgiving.com/Tess-Angelico