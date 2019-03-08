Advanced search

Day centre and cafe plan for former Seaton Woolworths gets the go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 15:31 31 October 2019

The old Woolworths in Seaton. Picture: Google Maps

A section of Seaton's former Woolworths store will be transformed into a 'hub' for elderly and vulnerable adults after plans received the green light.

The application, for a day centre comprising a café and office space at Unit A, Marine Place, was approved under delegated powers.

In a planning statement, the applicant said: "The vision is to assist and enable elderly and vulnerable adults to remain living in their own homes for as long as possible, rather than in residential or nursing homes, and is a reflection of wider social care policy locally and nationally.

"However, this can lead to social isolation and this application is primarily to establish a hub to provide a safe environment which individuals can visit during the day to enjoy the company of others in the café and/ or activities."

The hub would be open to members of the public, with the site primarily being used as a café.

