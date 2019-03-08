Seeking out the character in East Devon properties

Moreton Terrace, Exmouth propertyphotographic

A look at East Devon property with Nigel Bishop, of Recoco.

Bakers Cottage Bakers Cottage

It's difficult to talk about East Devon without mentioning the sea, the spectacular cliffs of the Jurassic Coast and the South West Coast Path passing along its way.

From Exmouth to Weymouth, the scenery changes as it goes by towns and villages, all with their own characters. Each have their merits and appeal to different people. But East Devon isn't only about the sea. Behind the coastline is some of the country's most stunning countryside - rolling hills and amazing views.

The property in East Devon is equally diverse. Historic, cob and thatch cottages and farmhouses mingle with the pale flint stone buildings and modern white rendered homes. The stone from the Beer area has been used far and wide, including Exeter Cathedral - softer in colour than the honey-coloured stone of mid-Dorset or even the Cotswolds.

Whilst fashions change and people like minimal maintenance, the charm of the period properties, their eclectic designs and quirky corners, conceived way before planning restrictions, are what define the region.

Couchill Lane, Seaton Couchill Lane, Seaton

For character and views, Bakers Cottage in Shute, settling between Honiton and Axminster, is the archetypal thatched cottage. A 16th century former cross passage farmhouse, exuding all the charm of the period but updated to modern day living standards, nestled in a quiet corner with surrounding gardens enjoying long country views. The farmhouse kitchen has the required four-oven Aga, there are inglenooks and woodburners in the reception rooms and en suite shower rooms to two bedrooms. If a little added income is required there is a charming two-bedroom holiday cottage. Humberts (01404 42456) are the selling agents.

Maybe a brand new home close the town and sea is preferable with every modern amenity and minimal maintenance. A new build in Couchill Lane, Seaton could be the answer. 1800sqft of accommodation - open plan reception/kitchen family living space, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. A double garage and good-sized plot give space for outdoor entertaining. Fortnam, Smith and Banwell are selling this (01297 23939).

For those with an appetite for updating but who need less space and a direct sea view, Flat 2, 14 Morton Crescent in Exmouth could fit the bill. A ground-floor apartment with separate guest suite, garden and parking. Potential is the word here. W2 Estates are the agents (01395 23939).

I've said it before - Devon is all things to all people. Home is at the heart - "it's all about coming home".

