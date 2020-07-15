Advanced search

Parents have the chance to send a thank you message to their child’s school and teachers

PUBLISHED: 17:23 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 15 July 2020

Parents and children can send a thank you message to their school or favourite teacher. Picture: Getty Images

Parents and children can send a thank you message to their school or favourite teacher. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

The end of the school year is drawing near, but many parents and their children will be left without the normal opportunity to say goodbye to the teachers who have made such a big difference.

In an extraordinary year for schools, teachers and school staff have gone above and beyond to make sure they can do their best for children in difficult circumstances.

But with many pupils not back in classes, we are giving you the opportunity to send a message to say thank you.

Whether you’re a key worker and staff were brilliant at putting your child at ease during lockdown, or they have helped with home-schooling and been reassuring on the return to classes, we want to hear your thank you messages.

Email them to andrew.coley@archant.co.uk and include the message with the teacher’s name, their school and your child’s name.

As an extra special thank you, include a picture of your child alongside your message.

We will feature as many messages as we can.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

