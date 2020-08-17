Axminster Country Market set to return

Lots of local produce will be on offer when Axminster Country Market reopens in September. Picture ACM Archant

We’re coming back!

That’s the message from Axminster Country Market after a long summer off.

The local cooks, gardeners and crafters will be returning to run the weekly event at the Masonic Hall in South Street from Thursday September 3 at the new time of 9am.

On offer will be a variety of cakes, pastries, meals, crafts, jam, flowers, veg and free-range eggs.

Following a few retirements, the market was running at a slightly reduced capacity over the oast year, but with several new producers ready to take up the challenge, organisers say the future is looking exciting.

Country markets are a nationwide co-operative, growing and cooking to high standards, with full supervision from environmental health, and everything is made from genuine ingredients in home kitchens.

Customers often become life-long friends, and there is always a friendly welcome.

The Masonic Hall is situated between Halff Project Food and The Nail Studio and parking is just a stone’s throw away in Coombe Street.