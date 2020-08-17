Axminster Country Market set to return
PUBLISHED: 08:30 18 August 2020
We’re coming back!
That’s the message from Axminster Country Market after a long summer off.
The local cooks, gardeners and crafters will be returning to run the weekly event at the Masonic Hall in South Street from Thursday September 3 at the new time of 9am.
On offer will be a variety of cakes, pastries, meals, crafts, jam, flowers, veg and free-range eggs.
Following a few retirements, the market was running at a slightly reduced capacity over the oast year, but with several new producers ready to take up the challenge, organisers say the future is looking exciting.
Country markets are a nationwide co-operative, growing and cooking to high standards, with full supervision from environmental health, and everything is made from genuine ingredients in home kitchens.
Customers often become life-long friends, and there is always a friendly welcome.
The Masonic Hall is situated between Halff Project Food and The Nail Studio and parking is just a stone’s throw away in Coombe Street.
