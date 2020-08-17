Advanced search

Axminster Country Market set to return

PUBLISHED: 08:30 18 August 2020

Lots of local produce will be on offer when Axminster Country Market reopens in September. Picture ACM

Lots of local produce will be on offer when Axminster Country Market reopens in September. Picture ACM

Archant

We’re coming back!

That’s the message from Axminster Country Market after a long summer off.

The local cooks, gardeners and crafters will be returning to run the weekly event at the Masonic Hall in South Street from Thursday September 3 at the new time of 9am.

On offer will be a variety of cakes, pastries, meals, crafts, jam, flowers, veg and free-range eggs.

Following a few retirements, the market was running at a slightly reduced capacity over the oast year, but with several new producers ready to take up the challenge, organisers say the future is looking exciting.

Country markets are a nationwide co-operative, growing and cooking to high standards, with full supervision from environmental health, and everything is made from genuine ingredients in home kitchens.

Customers often become life-long friends, and there is always a friendly welcome.

The Masonic Hall is situated between Halff Project Food and The Nail Studio and parking is just a stone’s throw away in Coombe Street.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bishop licenses three priests for the Axe Valley team

Revs Cate Edmonds, Nicky Davies, Bishop Jackie, and Shuna George on the Minster Green. Picture AVMC

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Witness appeal following reported assault in Lyme Regis

Lyme Regis Police Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Axe Vale Show team welcomes new committee members

The two new managers pictured at Axe Valley Wildlife Park. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean

Colyton and Woodroffe students celebrate some excellent A level results

Woodroffe School students celerbate some 'cool' A level results with an ice-cream. Picture WS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bishop licenses three priests for the Axe Valley team

Revs Cate Edmonds, Nicky Davies, Bishop Jackie, and Shuna George on the Minster Green. Picture AVMC

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Witness appeal following reported assault in Lyme Regis

Lyme Regis Police Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Axe Vale Show team welcomes new committee members

The two new managers pictured at Axe Valley Wildlife Park. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean

Colyton and Woodroffe students celebrate some excellent A level results

Woodroffe School students celerbate some 'cool' A level results with an ice-cream. Picture WS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Country Market set to return

Lots of local produce will be on offer when Axminster Country Market reopens in September. Picture ACM

Exmouth’s Paul Wakely completes Ironman challenge and celebrates with a shandy

Exmouth athlete Paul Wakely on the completion of his August 15 Ironman Challenge. Picture AMY TOMLINSON

Olive’s throw from the boundary leads to run-out as Kilmington keep on winning

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Axe Cliff Warren Cup success for Phil Christmas after a superb round

Axe Cliff Warren Cup winner Phil Christmas. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Batey blasts big-hitting ton in Uplyme & Lyme Regis win

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife