Serious accident closes A35 in both directions

There has been a serious accident on the A35 between Axminster and Honiton, leading to the road being closed in both directions.

A collision involving a van and a motorbike happened at about 10.45am today (Wednesday, June 29).

The road is closed between the Dalwood turn off (Shute) and Axminster turn off (Axminster).

A statement on the National Highways website says: “The A35 in Devon is closed in both directions between A358 (Axminster) and A30 (Honiton) due to a serious collision. The A35 was already closed between these points for planned roadworks however, the collision has occurred at this location.

“Emergency services are currently on scene.



“Traffic is currently being diverted via local roads.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”