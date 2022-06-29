News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Serious accident closes A35 in both directions

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 1:26 PM June 29, 2022
Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: LDRS

There has been a serious accident on the A35 between Axminster and Honiton, leading to the road being closed in both directions. 

A collision involving a van and a motorbike happened at about 10.45am today (Wednesday, June 29). 

The road is closed between the Dalwood turn off (Shute) and Axminster turn off (Axminster). 

A statement on the National Highways website says: “The A35 in Devon is closed in both directions between A358 (Axminster) and A30 (Honiton) due to a serious collision.  The A35 was already closed between these points for planned roadworks however, the collision has occurred at this location. 

“Emergency services are currently on scene. 
 
“Traffic is currently being diverted via local roads. 

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.” 

Honiton News
Axminster News

Don't Miss

east devon

Turnout announced for Tiverton and Honiton by-election

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
east devon

Lib Dems overturn Conservatives majority to take Tiverton and Honiton seat

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
east devon

Northleigh granted removal from region-wide full fibre broadband programme

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Image of bank notes. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Bank of England warns people have 100 days to use old £20 and £50 notes

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon