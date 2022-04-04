Two injured in serious crash in Honiton

Two people were injured in a serious collision in Honiton yesterday (Sunday).

Police were called at around 11.45pm on Sunday night (April 3) to the High Street, following reports of a collision.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with CCTV, are now being sought by investigating officers.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene where it was reported that a car had been in collision with a number of parked cars and ended on its roof.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "A 32-year-old man sustained potentially life-changing injuries and a 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

"They were both taken to hospital and their families informed.

"The High Street was closed to allow for a forensic examination of the scene and recovery of the vehicle."

Officers from the Roads Policing Team want anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward, calling 101, quoting incident number 964 of April 3.