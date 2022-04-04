News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Two injured in serious crash in Honiton

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 12:09 PM April 4, 2022
Honiton High Street GSV

The crash happened in Honiton High Street - Credit: Google

Two people were injured in a serious collision in Honiton yesterday (Sunday).

Police were called at around 11.45pm on Sunday night (April 3) to the High Street, following reports of a collision.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with CCTV, are now being sought by investigating officers.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene where it was reported that a car had been in collision with a number of parked cars and ended on its roof.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "A 32-year-old man sustained potentially life-changing injuries and a 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

"They were both taken to hospital and their families informed.

"The High Street was closed to allow for a forensic examination of the scene and recovery of the vehicle."

Most Read

  1. 1 Two injured in serious crash in Honiton
  2. 2 Former police officer jailed after paying teen, 14, to pose naked
  3. 3 Property of the Week: South Dene, Exeter Road, Honiton
  1. 4 Beer pays tribute to crews killed in WW2 plane crash
  2. 5 Colyton shop wins silver at the British Pie Awards
  3. 6 Nine new Covid symptoms added to official list
  4. 7 'When will MPs take notice of the cost of living crisis?'
  5. 8 The Axe Vale show is back this June
  6. 9 Buying a used car: 7 things you need to know to avoid being scammed
  7. 10 East Devon MP among those criticising new parliamentary boundary changes

Officers from the Roads Policing Team want anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward, calling 101, quoting incident number 964 of April 3.

East Devon News
Honiton News

Don't Miss

The attack unfolded in Fore Street, Chard, near the junction with Boden Street

Appeal after a DOZEN people attack group in the street

Paul Jones

person
Shaun Harper, jailed for making offensive phone calls to women

Man jailed for making sex calls to women in Sidmouth and Axminster

Court Reporter

person
South Western Railway will introduce new timetables from September. Picture SWR

Train delays at Honiton as Network Rail improve the line over Easter...

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
east devon

New defibrillator fitted in Seaton shop

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon