Serious road accident at Wilmington

One person is believed to have been seriously injured in a crash involving several vehicles near Honiton.

The emergency services were called out to the incident on the A35 at Fern Lane in Wilmington at 2.40pm on Sunday, January 16.

Road closures were put in place in locations including White Cross, Tower Cross and Greystone, and motorists were advised to avoid the area ‘for the foreseeable future’.

There are no further details at this stage.