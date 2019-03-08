Folk star Seth Lakeman to play at The Beehive, Honiton
PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 November 2019
Matt Austin
Devon's folk star Seth Lakeman is bringing his solo show to The Beehive on Saturday, December 7.
Tickets are selling fast for the show, which comes ahead of the release of his latest album, A Pilgrim's Tale, in February next year.
The album marks the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrim Fathers' historic voyage of the Mayflower from Plymouth.
Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Seth Lakeman recorded his first solo album in 2002.
In 2004 his second solo album, Kitty Jay, was shortlisted for the 2005 Mercury Music Prize, and he has been a major star of the folk scene ever since.
His current album, The Well Worn Path, is described as 'a return to a no-nonsense, organic classic folk-rock approach, with hints of Fairport Convention, Neil Young, Nick Cave and Billy Bragg, plus Lakeman's trademark foot-stomping, fiddle bow-shredding and soaring vocals.'
The support artist at The Beehive will be the Cornish singer/songwriter Winter Mountain, a.k.a. Joe Francis.
Tickets are £22 and available from www.beehivehoniton.co.uk or the box office: 01404 384050.
