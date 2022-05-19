Seaton gets set to celebrate The Queen

Cliff Filed Gardens is the venue of the Seaton Summer Celebration on June 2. - Credit: Google Maps

Seaton Town Council announces a Seaton Summer Celebration for the Queen's Jubilee.

Stating on Thursday, June 2, from 4pm until 10pm. The free entry event has been organised to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and will take place at Cliff Field Gardens.

There will be a full live stage with great music from Seaton band The Good ‘Ol Boys plus upbeat Bristol folk act The Gin Bowlers, a barn dance from Stomping Dave’s Barn Dance Band and a fun singalong headliner Roll Out the Barrel at 8.45pm.

The event will have plenty to see and do - kids can try out their juggling skills at the circus skills workshop, laser clay pigeon shooting is sure to be popular, as will the coconut shy, tombola, and traditional table-top games, stocks and crown decorating activities.

There will also be a popcorn stand, tea and coffee stall plus a vintage ice-cream van with free ice cream for children subject to availability.

Please note there will be no alcohol on sale. Other participants include the Seaton Majorettes display and a choir to accompany the nationally coordinated ceremonial lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm, to be lit by Ted Gosling from Seaton’s Axe Valley Heritage Museum.

The emphasis is on community, accessibility, and inclusivity – so bring along a picnic, a rug and come join us for some good old fashioned family fun.

Seaton Summer Celebration promises to be a fantastic celebration of our town for our Queen. Seaton Town Council said it is grateful to Seaton Lions, the Royal British Legion, Christians Together, Save Food Hub, Seaton Majorettes, Seaton WI and the National Lottery Community Fund for their help and support.