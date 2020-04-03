Crews attend shed fire in Musbury

A shed in Musbury has been damaged by a fire.

Fire crews from Axminster and Colyton were called to the burning outbuilding behind a house in Axminster Road at 8.40pm on Thursday, April 2.

Another fire engine from Seaton was sent to the scene following reports that the shed was attached to the house.

They found the shed well alight and used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and a thermal image camera to put out the flames.

The fire is believed to have been accidental.