Advanced search

Crews attend shed fire in Musbury

PUBLISHED: 08:10 03 April 2020

Archant

A shed in Musbury has been damaged by a fire.

Fire crews from Axminster and Colyton were called to the burning outbuilding behind a house in Axminster Road at 8.40pm on Thursday, April 2.

Another fire engine from Seaton was sent to the scene following reports that the shed was attached to the house.

They found the shed well alight and used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and a thermal image camera to put out the flames.

The fire is believed to have been accidental.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers at Honiton Tesco face 30-minute wait to enter – but store is at ‘optimal efficiency’ for social distancing

Tesco Honiton has set out new social distancing rules. Picture: Chris Carson

Manager of Honiton garden centre anticipates positive rebound following Covid-19 shutdown

Combe Garden Centre in Honiton. Ref mhh 23 19TI 5952. Picture: Terry Ife

Firefighters tackle blaze near Axminster

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue attended the incident.

Man who cleans Devon road signs for free suspends his generous activity due to Covid-19 threat

Signs across Devon have been cleaned by Jack Walker. Picture: Jack Walker

Police seize car at Axminster

Police seized a car in King Edward Road at Axminster. Picture DCP

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shoppers at Honiton Tesco face 30-minute wait to enter – but store is at ‘optimal efficiency’ for social distancing

Tesco Honiton has set out new social distancing rules. Picture: Chris Carson

Manager of Honiton garden centre anticipates positive rebound following Covid-19 shutdown

Combe Garden Centre in Honiton. Ref mhh 23 19TI 5952. Picture: Terry Ife

Firefighters tackle blaze near Axminster

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue attended the incident.

Man who cleans Devon road signs for free suspends his generous activity due to Covid-19 threat

Signs across Devon have been cleaned by Jack Walker. Picture: Jack Walker

Police seize car at Axminster

Police seized a car in King Edward Road at Axminster. Picture DCP

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Burrow Farm Gardens closed to the public

Dalwood garden designer Mary Benger. Picture: Sally Newcomb SNimages.co.uk

Crews attend shed fire in Musbury

Police seize car at Axminster

Police seized a car in King Edward Road at Axminster. Picture DCP

Sidmouth Town latest - What a night! Vikings lift the Twitter Cup

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 7999. Picture: Terry Ife

Dunkeswell Rovers versus Exmouth Amateurs - 2007 action gallery

Action from a 2007 meeting between Dunkeswell Rovers and Exmouth Amateurs that the Dunks won 4-1. Picture: SIMON HORN
Drive 24