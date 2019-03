Sheep in the road near Musbury

The A358 Seaton road in Musbury. Picture: Google Archant

Sheep in the road near Musbury has prompted police to issue a warning to motorists this morning (Monday, March 18).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to officers, there are reports of lambs on the A358 Seaton road between Axminster and Colyton.

Police are advising motorists in the area to ‘approach with care’.