Sheldon Singers' carols raise money for Shelter

Published: 9:00 AM January 10, 2021

A small and socially distanced group from the Sheldon Singers went out to six venues in Honiton during the week before Christmas to sing carols.

The Sheldon Singers, formed in 1987, is now one of the most widely respected and recognised choirs in East Devon.

A spokesperson for the choir said: “Despite the wet and windy weather, we were greeted with warmth and generosity. The total funds raised for Shelter were £1,684.

“The choir would like to thank all those who supported us and made donations.

“We hope that 2021 will bring better news for one and all.”

You may also want to watch:

Essentially a chamber choir, the Sheldon Singers perform a broad range of music, from madrigals to oratorios.

Two main concerts are given each year, with the summer season devoted either to an overseas tour or to a residential period at one of England’s great cathedrals.