Sheldon singers offer door to door carol singing experience

Like choirs all over the country, the Sheldon Singers have not been able to come together to make music during 2020.

However, taking into account the current restrictions, the choir would be like to offer a small group of singers to sing some of your favourite carols in four-part harmony outside your home.

A spokesperson for the choir said: “You don’t need to go anywhere – just snuggle up with a glass of your favourite tipple and enjoy twenty minutes of festive cheer from a quartet of singers from this acclaimed choir.

“We would just request a donation to the charity Shelter who will be working extra hard this year to help those in need.

“We can offer the evenings of 17th, 22nd or 23rd December, so to book contact Julie at acorns31@hotmail.com.”

If you’re interested in finding out what the Sheldon Singers have in store for next year or if you fancy joining the choir, visit www.sheldonsingers.org.uk.