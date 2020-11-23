Advanced search

Sheldon singers offer door to door carol singing experience

PUBLISHED: 11:13 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 23 November 2020

The Sheldon Singers choir. Picture: Sheldon Singers.

The Sheldon Singers choir. Picture: Sheldon Singers.

Archant

Like choirs all over the country, the Sheldon Singers have not been able to come together to make music during 2020.

The Sheldon Singers choir. Picture: Sheldon Singers.The Sheldon Singers choir. Picture: Sheldon Singers.

However, taking into account the current restrictions, the choir would be like to offer a small group of singers to sing some of your favourite carols in four-part harmony outside your home.

A spokesperson for the choir said: “You don’t need to go anywhere – just snuggle up with a glass of your favourite tipple and enjoy twenty minutes of festive cheer from a quartet of singers from this acclaimed choir.

“We would just request a donation to the charity Shelter who will be working extra hard this year to help those in need.

“We can offer the evenings of 17th, 22nd or 23rd December, so to book contact Julie at acorns31@hotmail.com.”

If you’re interested in finding out what the Sheldon Singers have in store for next year or if you fancy joining the choir, visit www.sheldonsingers.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Sheldon singers offer door to door carol singing experience

The Sheldon Singers choir. Picture: Sheldon Singers.

LED Leisure set to receive huge rescue package

Honiton Swimming Pool Picture: LED

Magnificent seven for Feniton Town

Feniton Football Club's Acland Park home looking in superb condition for the 20/21 season. Picture; FENITON FC

Rugby trying to find answers for the future

Honiton Rugby Club

Devon County Show 2021 dates announced

Devon County Show. Saturday, May 18, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley