Advanced search

Sheldon Singers to perform Handel's Messiah for Christmas concert

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 November 2019

The Sheldon Singers in Kotor Cathedral. Picture: Sheldon Singers

The Sheldon Singers in Kotor Cathedral. Picture: Sheldon Singers

Archant

Handel's Messiah will be performed in Honiton on the last Saturday before Christmas.

Julie De’ Ath Lancaster. Picture: Sheldon SingersJulie De’ Ath Lancaster. Picture: Sheldon Singers

Members of the Honiton-based choir The Sheldon Singers are looking forward to performing Handel's Messiah in Honiton next month.

The full three-part version of Handel's choral masterpiece will be led by the choir's musical director Julie De' Ath Lancaster.

The choir will be joined for this performance by four professional soloists and a superb orchestra.

A choir spokesman said: "Messiah is one of the best-loved choral pieces ever written.

"Completed in 1742 and composed in a mere 22 days, it has been performed regularly ever since and captures the essence of Christmas."

The choir has recently returned from a trip to the beautiful Dalmation Coast touring Croatia, Bosnia and Montenegro and gave three very successful concerts in Makarska Cathedral, Budva Art Gallery and Kotor Cathedral, which attracted a large audience, including the Bishop of Kotor.

The spokesman continued: "One of the highlights of the trip in Montenegro was joining with a choir in traditional costume, when Julie was interviewed for local TV and radio.

"With both sacred and secular programmes, the Sheldon Singers entertained their audiences with style, sensitivity and good humour and the two pieces that were learnt and performed in Serbian were particularly moving and well received."

The performance of Handel's Messiah starts at 6.30pm on Saturday, December 21, in St Paul's Church, Honiton.

Tickets are £15 and available from mike-honiton@hotmail.com 01404 43805, Fulfords Estate Agents, High Street Honiton or on the door.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Strike action set to disrupt East Devon train services

South Western Railway Network map strike summary for Monday, December 2 to Thursday, January 2. Picture: South Western Railway

Suspended sentence for ‘nightmare neighbour’ who made Seaton pensioner’s life hell

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Gross error in judgement’: drink-driver apologises after crash into church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

Some public toilets could close as district council looks to balance the books

Public Toilet.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Strike action set to disrupt East Devon train services

South Western Railway Network map strike summary for Monday, December 2 to Thursday, January 2. Picture: South Western Railway

Suspended sentence for ‘nightmare neighbour’ who made Seaton pensioner’s life hell

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Gross error in judgement’: drink-driver apologises after crash into church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4735. Picture: Terry Ife

Some public toilets could close as district council looks to balance the books

Public Toilet.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Boris Johnson arrives in East Devon

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) during a visit to Dart Farm Village in Topsham, Exeter, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday November 28, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Axminster Zumbathon raises £2,137 for cancer charities

Zumbathon dancers at Axminster Guildhall. Picture:K Thompson

Devon and Exeter Football League look to Christmas period for rearranged games

Football.

Axminster facing town centre disruption during gas pipes upgrade

Gas pipe workers with Wales and West Utilities. Picture: WWU

Funding increases and removing public sector salary caps could help region’s schools – election candidates have their say on education

Election candidates for the Honiton and Tiverton seat have their say on education. Picture: Canva/Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists