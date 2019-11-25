Sheldon Singers to perform Handel's Messiah for Christmas concert

The Sheldon Singers in Kotor Cathedral. Picture: Sheldon Singers Archant

Handel's Messiah will be performed in Honiton on the last Saturday before Christmas.

Julie De’ Ath Lancaster. Picture: Sheldon Singers Julie De’ Ath Lancaster. Picture: Sheldon Singers

Members of the Honiton-based choir The Sheldon Singers are looking forward to performing Handel's Messiah in Honiton next month.

The full three-part version of Handel's choral masterpiece will be led by the choir's musical director Julie De' Ath Lancaster.

The choir will be joined for this performance by four professional soloists and a superb orchestra.

A choir spokesman said: "Messiah is one of the best-loved choral pieces ever written.

"Completed in 1742 and composed in a mere 22 days, it has been performed regularly ever since and captures the essence of Christmas."

The choir has recently returned from a trip to the beautiful Dalmation Coast touring Croatia, Bosnia and Montenegro and gave three very successful concerts in Makarska Cathedral, Budva Art Gallery and Kotor Cathedral, which attracted a large audience, including the Bishop of Kotor.

The spokesman continued: "One of the highlights of the trip in Montenegro was joining with a choir in traditional costume, when Julie was interviewed for local TV and radio.

"With both sacred and secular programmes, the Sheldon Singers entertained their audiences with style, sensitivity and good humour and the two pieces that were learnt and performed in Serbian were particularly moving and well received."

The performance of Handel's Messiah starts at 6.30pm on Saturday, December 21, in St Paul's Church, Honiton.

Tickets are £15 and available from mike-honiton@hotmail.com 01404 43805, Fulfords Estate Agents, High Street Honiton or on the door.