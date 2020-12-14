Shoplifter jailed after ‘pillaging’ Honiton Superdrug shop

A member of an international gang of shoplifters has been jailed after he used a loyalty card during a £25,000 shoplifting spree at Superdrug stores all over Devon, including Honiton and Exmouth.

Cristian Olteanu and his pregnant girlfriend Katalina Olaru travelled the country carrying out identical raids in which he put low value items into a shopping basket while she shovelled expensive cosmetics into her handbag.

He would pay for the contents of the basket while using a Superdrug loyalty card, while she would sneak out with up to £4,000 of make-up hidden in a bag which was lined with foil to defeat security tag systems.

They hid their thefts by leaving a single row of items at the front of the display after hollowing out all the stock behind it.

The couple operated as part of a Romanian gang which struck all over Britain but were caught after blitzing shops in Devon, Cornwall and Somerset twice in the space of three months.

They could be seen on a mobile phone during some of the raids and it looked as if they were taking advice on what to steal. They struck at six Superdrugs in a single day in February, taking £11,000 worth of make-up.

They carried on even after being banned from every Superdrug in Britain and stole so much that the viability of some smaller shops was put at risk and managers feared they would lose their bonuses.

Olteanu moved to Britain after being caught running an identical racket in Germany in 2017.

Once they had been identified by CCTV, police were able to track them down and link them to other offences by the use of the loyalty card, Exeter Crown Court was told.

Olteanu, aged 42, and Olaru, aged 27, both of Turnpike Mews, London, admitted 16 thefts from shops. He was jailed for 14 months and she was jailed for 13 months, suspended for two years by Judge Peter Johnson.

He told them: “You were involved with professional shoplifting and it is clear to me you were part of a gang who were stealing cosmetics to order and targeted Superdrug stores.

“You were pillaging cosmetic counters in various stores and repeated this offending day after day.”

Miss Felicity Payne, prosecuting, said the thefts in the West Country started in February this year and carried on until May but have been linked to similar incidents all over Britain.

The total stolen in the 16 raids was about £29,500 and the couple used a loyalty card for the legitimate purchases which acted as cover for the thefts of high value cosmetics.

They raided Superdrugs in Fleet Walk and Union Street, Torquay, twice and there were single visits to others in Paignton, Newton Abbot, Teignmouth, Exmouth, Honiton, Tiverton, Chard, Frome, St Austell, and Camborne.

The single biggest haul was £4,878 of make-up from the Tiverton branch. A foil lined bag was used to thwart security devices.

Superdrug regional security manager Craig Pinch said the campaign of thefts had an enormous impact on business and its staff.

Mr Graeme Wilson, defending, said both defendants had lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic and have had a hard time in jail since being remanded in custody in September.

He said Olaru is heavily pregnant and due to give birth to the couple’s child in January.