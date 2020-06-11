Honiton Coronavirus Community Lifelines – help on offer for those who need it

There is help on offer in Honiton during the coronavirus pandemic Ref edr 21 19TI 5469. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton Coronavirus Community Lifelines - people are offering help to those who need it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Help is at hand in Honiton. Picture: Terry Ife Help is at hand in Honiton. Picture: Terry Ife

Local Volunteer Networks

The Parent Support Hub in Honiton is a group supporting families living with mental health issues. For families facing difficulties, a bespoke Family Support Plan can be created, to help tackle one issue at a time. For information, email sarah-lou@parent-support-hub.co.uk or for a friendly chat, call 07788 445223.

The Honiton Health Matters designated coronavirus information line is still operational. The helpline number is 01404 384050.

Honiton Foodbank will help those in food crisis. It is seeking to process all applications within three days and food will be delivered to the individual’s home address. Contact the Honiton Foodbank by email foodbank@thecommunitychurch.co.uk. People with an urgent need for food can call 07907 232076.

TRIP Community Transport is running a special meal delivery and shopping service to help those in self isolation. The meals are cooked at St Michael’s Community Care Centre and are delivered to households by TRIP. All shopping services will use Honiton-based food shops only. Phone lines are manned Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm. Call 01404 46529 or see www.tripcta.org

The Random Kitchen, based at Honiton Rugby Club, is cooking homemade meals that are frozen and shipped out for delivery to the vulnerable. For eligibility or further details ring 07980 922696.

Open Arms East Devon in Honiton is a registered charity helping people with mental health difficulties. Call 07716 519608 or email: openarmseastdevon@gmail.com

The Honiton network, ‘Honiton We Are Community’, connects neighbourhoods with each other. Contact Amber Wren on 07591 234 394.

For free confidential advice on benefit claims, financial issues and other general issues contact Citizens Advice East Devon on 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.

For information about the support services in the area call the East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline on 01395 571500, from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

-----

Cafes/Restaurants

Chippee in the High Street, Honiton, is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 5pm to 9pm and on Friday and Saturday lunchtimes too. Social distancing measures apply. To order, call 01404 42383 or visit www.chippee.co.uk

Route 303 at Yarcombe near Honiton has a new ‘To Go’ menu available. It is offering kerbside collections. Order online via www.routerestaurant.touchtakeaway.net or call 01404 861121

Lacemakers Café in High Street, Honiton, is offering free delivery of meals, tasty cakes, puddings and essential groceries to households in the town. To order, call 01404 44816 or visit https://lacemakerscafe.com/

The Bird’s Nest restaurant in Honiton is continuing to offer a takeaway service. Since March, it has served more than 1,000 meals to NHS staff. Call 01404 43131.

The Grazing Cow in Offwell delivers ready-made meals that can be heated up at home. Call 01404 831114 or email grazingcoworders@gmail.com or to see the menu, visit www.facebook.com/Thegrazingcowoffwell

-----

Schools

Schools are working on an online and phased re-opening basis, currently affecting children in reception, years one and six. A phased return for pupils in years 10 and 12 will begin from June 15.

Honiton Community College is planning phased face to face sessions for year 10 and year 12 students starting from June 15. All other students can access their home-schooling work via www.honitoncollege.com

Honiton Primary School is preparing for a phased re-opening from June 8 onwards. For updates and news visit www.honitonprimary.co.uk

Similarly, Littledown Primary Academy is preparing for a phased return of certain school years from June 8 onwards. See www.littletown.devon.sch.uk

-----

Transport Links

From June 15, church buildings can open for private prayer only. Contact the individual church for further details. Many churches are open in a virtual way.

Stagecoach Buses is working to a temporary timetable. Seating is limited on buses. See www.stagecoachbus.com

From May 18, South Western Railway has been providing several additional services. It advises passengers to comply with the latest coronavirus guidelines. Visit: www.southwesternrailway.com

The Dartline number 20 bus is running three times a day. It runs between Seaton and Honiton. For further updates, see https://www.dartline-coaches.co.uk/

-----

Churches

From June 15, church buildings can open for private prayer only. Contact the individual church for further details. Many churches are open in a virtual way.

Every Sunday, Honiton Evangelical Congregational Church posts a fresh sermon on its website for all to access and play. Visit: www.honitonecc.org

Access Honiton Family Church’s simple, informal service on Sunday morning from the comfort of home, via the link on its Facebook page. The service starts at 10:30am and lasts for 45 minutes. Visit www.facebook.com/honitonfamilychurch or www.honitonfamilychurch.co.uk/ or call 07817 848780.

The website of St Paul’s CofE Church in Honiton is updated regularly. Anyone who has an urgent need can call Honiton Mission Community on 07565 740894. Visit www.honitoncofe.org

-----

Online Support

The Honiton Health Matters website has a wealth of information to support the wellbeing of people in its community. Visit www.honitonhealthmatters.org.uk/

-----

Local People’s Views

Commenting on the free delivery of the free cakes from Vaniers Patisserie in Colyton to key workers at Honiton Hospital, Sharon Thorne, deputy manager of Honiton transport charity TRIP, said: “So as not to let the good volunteers and keyworkers at Honiton Hospital down, I contacted Vanier Patisserie in Colyford. Immediately Mr Vanier responded and offered cake. This was delivered by TRIP and the rest was delivered to the Random Kitchen, based at Honiton Rugby Club.”

-----

Local Shops/Businesses

More shops will re-open from June 15.

CH Bakers and Sons on the High Street is open daily and is selling freshly baked bread, milk, eggs, fresh meat, dairy, fruit and vegetables. Call 01404 42452.

Combe Garden Centre has reopened and has put the appropriate social distancing measures in place. Call 01404 515600.

The Devon Fishmonger in Honiton is open for collections and deliveries. Orders can be made in advance via www.thedevonfishmonger.co.uk or by calling 01404 548867.

The Honiton butcher shop, Complete Meats, is open and fully stocked with social distancing rules in place. It is offering a home delivery service to those in self isolation. To place an order call 01297 33282.

Boveys Down Farm in Farway, Honiton is selling cream tea vouchers as a treat to use once lockdown is over. Call 01404 871436 or see www.boveysdownfarm.co.uk/

Honiton Sports Ltd re-opened from May 22 for deliveries or pre-paid collection. The shop remains closed for the time being. Call 01404 42100.

Honiton Garden Centre is now open, selling its fresh stock of plants. Social distancing rules are in place. Call 01404 42975.

Porkies the family butcher is offering free delivery of its produce with no minimum spend. Place an order by calling 01404 41624.

The Crusty Cobb in Honiton is open from 8am to 2pm, from Monday to Saturday. Customers can order in advance on 01404 41769 for next day collections.

Soft Options Honiton Ltd is open and currently working on an appointment-only system. Call 01404 44638 or email shop@softoptionshoniton.co.uk.

Honiton based First Light Home Improvements provides a home improvement service. Call 01404 43238 or see www.firstlightpm.co.uk

-----

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

TRIP: 01404 46529

Honiton Surgery: 01404 548544

Honiton Dental Centre: 01404 42023

Brookvale Dental Practice: 01404 44800

Honiton Health Matters: www.honitonhealthmatters.org.uk/

Honiton Carers Support Group: facebook.com/Honiton Carers Support group

Action Fraud: 0300 123 2040

East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline: 01395 571500

Citizens Advice East Devon: 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.

Age UK Devon: www.ageuk.org.uk/devon/