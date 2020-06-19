Honiton shopping arcade gets a makeover

Honiton Black Lion Court. Ref mhh 10-16AW 0452. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Traders at Honiton’s Black Lion Court have given their shopping arcade a makeover.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clarence the lion before his makeover Picture: Terry Ife Clarence the lion before his makeover Picture: Terry Ife

Traders at Honiton’s Black Lion Court have given their shopping arcade a makeover.

Jen Shepperd from The HemPorium and Sally Wilde owner of Planet Sal gift shop have been busy sprucing up the arcade during lockdown.

And pride has been restored to its iconic lion statue which has been given a gold-highlighted new mane and been renamed - Clarence. He also now bears a Devon heraldic lion on his shield.

Sally said: “James, from James Patisserie and Debbie Hunter from Lace Lingerie have also painted their shops and helped us to pressure-wash the stonework and sweep the whole courtyard before we bleached it all, ready to welcome you all back.

mha Black Lion Clarence mha Black Lion Clarence

“Front and side gates have been painted and the signs brightened up. We have just one more gate and the motherboard to go.”

Now the Black Lion Court traders are launching a hashtag #BrighteningUpHoniton group which any others who want to brighten up parts of the town can log on to.

Sally added: “Many other traders have made lovely improvements during the break. We would like them to promote their new looks on social media and include this hashtag, along with the usual #shoplocal and #lovehoniton. We have a wonderful town let’s promote it.”