Advanced search

Honiton shopping arcade gets a makeover

PUBLISHED: 08:57 21 June 2020

Honiton Black Lion Court. Ref mhh 10-16AW 0452. Picture: Alex Walton

Honiton Black Lion Court. Ref mhh 10-16AW 0452. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Traders at Honiton’s Black Lion Court have given their shopping arcade a makeover.

Clarence the lion before his makeover Picture: Terry IfeClarence the lion before his makeover Picture: Terry Ife

Traders at Honiton’s Black Lion Court have given their shopping arcade a makeover.

Jen Shepperd from The HemPorium and Sally Wilde owner of Planet Sal gift shop have been busy sprucing up the arcade during lockdown.

And pride has been restored to its iconic lion statue which has been given a gold-highlighted new mane and been renamed - Clarence. He also now bears a Devon heraldic lion on his shield.

Sally said: “James, from James Patisserie and Debbie Hunter from Lace Lingerie have also painted their shops and helped us to pressure-wash the stonework and sweep the whole courtyard before we bleached it all, ready to welcome you all back.

mha Black Lion Clarencemha Black Lion Clarence

“Front and side gates have been painted and the signs brightened up. We have just one more gate and the motherboard to go.”

Now the Black Lion Court traders are launching a hashtag #BrighteningUpHoniton group which any others who want to brighten up parts of the town can log on to.

Sally added: “Many other traders have made lovely improvements during the break. We would like them to promote their new looks on social media and include this hashtag, along with the usual #shoplocal and #lovehoniton. We have a wonderful town let’s promote it.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Three Honiton councillors resign in a week

Honiton Town Council, which would usually meet at The Beehive, has seen three councillors resign in a week. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster springs back with its comeback campaign, as first unit due to open at Trinity House

Residents are being urged to support businesses in Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7903 Picture: Terry Ife

Three arrested after incident in Lyme Regis

The seafront at Lyme Regis. Picture: Chris Carson

Biker injured in road accident near Honiton

Police closed the road

Latest ONS figures show one new coronavirus death in Devon

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three Honiton councillors resign in a week

Honiton Town Council, which would usually meet at The Beehive, has seen three councillors resign in a week. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster springs back with its comeback campaign, as first unit due to open at Trinity House

Residents are being urged to support businesses in Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7903 Picture: Terry Ife

Three arrested after incident in Lyme Regis

The seafront at Lyme Regis. Picture: Chris Carson

Biker injured in road accident near Honiton

Police closed the road

Latest ONS figures show one new coronavirus death in Devon

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton shopping arcade gets a makeover

Honiton Black Lion Court. Ref mhh 10-16AW 0452. Picture: Alex Walton

Cranbrook youngsters come up with ideas for statues they’d like to see

A picture made by one child who wanted a statue of their cat ' because it was the best cat in the world and it died'. Picture: St Martin's Primary School

Non-League football and a possible return date - latest news

New book details Axminster’s history

Axminster's Trinity Square in bygone years.

East Devon skateparks to remain closed

Exmouth's skatepark.
Drive 24