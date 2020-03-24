Advanced search

Honiton TRIP charity pledges: ‘We won’t stop’

PUBLISHED: 13:57 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 24 March 2020

Neil Hurlock of TRIP in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2222. Picture: Terry Ife

Neil Hurlock of TRIP in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2222. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A Honiton community transport charity delivering hot meals to isolated and disabled residents says it will only stop when the Government tells it to. `

Staff and volunteers from TRIP, in New Street, are bringing vital resources to people who are self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity’s generosity is part of a larger scheme, organised by Honiton Dementia Action Alliance chair Heather Penwarden, to bring relief to dozens of people in the town as the country goes into lockdown.

TRIP is delivering meals on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays to vulnerable people, and is only asking for people to pay the cost of food - plus an optional donation.

The charity’s pledge comes a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a country-wide lockdown.

The PM announced new restrictions on people leaving their homes and ordered shops to close in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In an speech to the nation on Monday evening (March 23), Mr Johnson said he was giving the British people a simple instruction - stay at home.

He also announced the closure of all shops selling ‘non-essential goods’ including clothing and electrical items, libraries, playgrounds outdoor gyms and places of worship.

The decision has been supported by Neil Hurlock, manager of TRIP, who said Mr Johnson was left with little choice because of people flaunting government advice and still going outside.

He said: “Had the people who went to the beach and national parks at the weekend not done so, we probably would not be in the lockdown we are in now.

“The sensible people were self-isolating already - it’s just the people that think they are not going to automatically affected who are bringing it down for everyone.”

Mr Hurlock said TRIP is doing its best to mitigate the impact of the country-wide lockdown on people who are isolated, elderly and vulnerable.

He added: “We hope they are not affected, and we do not want them to go hungry.”

For more information about meal deliveries by TRIP, call the offices on 01404 46529 or email coronavirusupdates@tripcta.org police targeted patrosl to ensure boris restrictions

Most Read

Toby Garrick leads the mighty green quartet home at the Bath Half Marathon

Running

Former East Devon man calls for people to socially distance themselves as he experiences lockdown in Mallorca

Matthew Cull has been living in Mallorca for around three years. Picture: Matthew Cull

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

There With You: Colyton launches community support network

Volunteers Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Toby Garrick leads the mighty green quartet home at the Bath Half Marathon

Running

Former East Devon man calls for people to socially distance themselves as he experiences lockdown in Mallorca

Matthew Cull has been living in Mallorca for around three years. Picture: Matthew Cull

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

There With You: Colyton launches community support network

Volunteers Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton TRIP charity pledges: ‘We won’t stop’

Neil Hurlock of TRIP in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2222. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus: International hockey now ‘free to watch’ at home

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘unthinkable’ says BOA chairman

A general view of the Olympic rings near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

How would you end the football season?

Misc sport. Ref exsp 37 18TI 0745. Picture: Terry Ife

Coastguard plea to Jurassic Coast visitors

A Coastguard rescue helicopter over Lyme Bay. Picture: MCA
Drive 24