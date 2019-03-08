Gate to Plate returns to Honiton

Honiton’s successful Gate to Plate event is returning for a second year this summer.

Organised by East Devon District Council and partners it will take place on Saturday August, 10.

It celebrates high quality local food and traditional craft produce.

The town centre will be lined with stalls and there will be entertainment for all the family.

Last year’s inaugural event was attended by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and attracted thousands of visitors.

This year EDDC is hoping to attract some more very special VIPs.

Council leader Ian Thomas said: “I’m really excited that this event will be returning to the town, putting Honiton firmly on the events map for the region this summer.”

To find out more or to enquire about a trade stand contact 01404 41719 or email gatetoplate@eastdevon.gov.uk

Join the ‘Honiton Gate to Plate’ Facebook page and follow it on twitter @eastdevon using the hashtag #HonitonGateToPlate to find out the latest updates.