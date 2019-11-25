Shuffle-ball-change down to Lyme Regis

42nd Street will be screened at the Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis. Picture: The Theatre Royal, Drury Lane Archant

A West End theatre production of 42nd street will be screened in Lyme Regis.

This November, the Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis will be streaming an American musical classic: 42nd Street.

This cinematic screening is the largest ever staging of the Tony Award-winning show and was filmed live at The Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in the heart of London's West-End.

Boasting more sequins and glitter than Strictly Come Dancing, this musical theatre powerhouse tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer blinded by the glimmering stars in her eyes in her desperation to land her big break on Broadway.

Running to New York City from a small American town, Peggy is just another anonymous face amongst the chorus line on Broadway.

However, when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy becomes tantalizingly close to seeing her name in lights.

This revival performance is directed by the musical's author, Mark Bramble, who passed away earlier this year, and features stage veterans such as Bonnie Langford as Dorothy Brock, Tom Lister as Julian Marsh, Clare Halse as Peggy Sawyer, and Philip Bertioli as Billy Lawlor.

All supported by a show-stopping, dazzling, tap-dancing ensemble.

42nd Street is being screened at the Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis, on Friday, November 29, at 7pm.

Tickets cost £5 for under 18s advance and on the door , or £11 in advance and £13.50 on the door, with a 10 per cent discount for theatre members.