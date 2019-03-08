Fun and games at Shute Apple Day

Shute Apple Day at Rowlands Orchard. Picture: Samantha Knights Archant

Historic Rowlands Orchard played host to the second Shute Apple Day.

A large number of visitors, young and old, enjoyed the sunshine and took part in a wide variety of activities.

Children's competitions included creating the longest apple peel, apple and spoon races and apple bobbing. There were also apple-based art and craft activities.

Youngsters were also able to visit and feed some of the alpacas which are now bred in part of the orchard site which dates back to the 16th century.

There was a display of - and an opportunity to taste - 67 apple varieties from trees in local orchards, including Shute's own cider apple, the Crimson Victoria.

Kew-trained arboriculturalist Mike Lock gave a practical demonstration of pruning.

Later, local author, poet and BBC presenter James Crowden - writer of a number of books on food in the West Country - gave a talk at St Michael's Church on the history of cider.

In a highly entertaining and wide-ranging session he covered everything from the science of cider making, to apple varieties and local customs and traditions about cider.

The audience was also able to taste a range of local ciders donated by the Lyme Bay Winery.

Legacy to Landscape and the local volunteers were thanked for organising the day, along with Little Orchard Alpacas at Rowlands Orchard for hosting it, and Lyme Bay Winery for the donation of cider.