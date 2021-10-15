News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

School embraces reading challenge

Tim Dixon

Published: 10:30 AM October 15, 2021   
Shute Primary School is having a reading challenge

Shute Primary School is having a reading challenge that promotes the love of reading and hopefully will motivate the children to read and have fun whilst doing a range of activities over a three-week period which will take place before, during and after half term.  

The money raised will go towards buying new guided reading, fiction and non-fiction books for our much-loved school library.  

Mr Germscheid, who is the head of school at Shute Primary said: "Reading is the cornerstone for all learning and the children at Shute love to read so we wanted to give them a fun challenge whilst raising funds to buy much needed books for our school library."

If anyone would like to donate towards this fundraiser the children will really benefit.

Donations are accepted through the school office or the website https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shuteschoolreadathon

Axminster News




