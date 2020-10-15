Honiton filmmaker’s work gets screening at London Film Festival

Shuttlecock short film Picture: contributed Archant

A short film created by Honiton filmmaker Tommy Gillard and shot entirely in Sidmouth is one of only 47 screening at this year’s BFI London Film Festival, one of the world’s most prestigious film events.

Tommy Gillard and Simeon Costello recieving an Audience Choice Award for Shuttlecock in 2019 Picture: contributed Tommy Gillard and Simeon Costello recieving an Audience Choice Award for Shuttlecock in 2019 Picture: contributed

The festival usually selects over 150 shorts to be screened, so it’s a huge achievement for the region and its talent.

It’s also the first time the festival has gone partially online, and that the award for Best Short Film is entirely in the audience’s hands. Now until October 18, viewers can watch the film for free online at bit.ly/lffshuttlecock and vote for ‘Shuttlecock’ at bit.ly/voteshuttlecock to win Best Short film!

Written and directed by Honiton-based filmmaker Tommy Gillard, ‘Shuttlecock’ is a sports film like you’ve never seen before. Shot in Sidmouth College’s old sports hall, the 13-minute comedy centres on macho man Carl, who is forced to confront his idea of masculinity when an obsession with a mysterious new member of his badminton club spirals out of control.

Tommy Gillard said: “When making films in Devon, London and the film-industry can feel a million miles away. Watching and voting for ‘Shuttlecock’ is a great way to support local talent and regional arts organisations like Exeter Phoenix - which is important now more than ever.”

Using a whole host of talent and crew from Devon, the film was produced by Exeter-based Simeon Costello, and shot across three days entirely within the walls of Sidmouth College’s now demolished old-school sports hall. It was also commissioned by Exeter Phoenix, and is the first of their film commissions to be screened at the event.

Luke Hagan, Exeter Phoenix Digital Coordinator said: “It’s a real privilege for Exeter Phoenix to be able to support regional filmmaking talent and seeing the success of ‘Shuttlecock’ on the festival circuit has been very exciting for everyone involved.”

To watch for free, visit: bit.ly/lffshuttlecock

To vote for Shuttlecock as Best Short Film, visit: bit.ly/voteshuttlecock