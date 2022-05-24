Sid Valley Help new social men project

Sid Valley Help launch new project to reduce loneliness. - Credit: Sid Valley Help

Sid Valley Help is calling on the men of Sidmouth to join an activity or sports club.

The charity is running a new social men project, to encourage men to try something new.

A spokesperson for the Sid Valley Help said: "We know many men don't want to just sit around feeling bored and lonely.

"Sid Valley Help is running the Social Men project to help men who want to reconnect to activities in the local community.

"It's time to get out and do something - time to join a social or sports club or start voluntary work."

For more information, call the helpline on 01395 892011, or visit the information centre in High Street, Sidmouth and ask to speak the volunteers for a social men leaflet.

A list of activities and groups people could join is on the Sidmouth Town Council website https://sidmouth.gov.uk/community-services/sport-leisure/