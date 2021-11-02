Sidbury Fireworks makes a comeback on Saturday, November 6, after a gap of two years.

The event at Sidbury Manor had to be cancelled because of bad weather in 2019, and then again last year because of the pandemic.

The gates open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30 pm and the huge firework display begins at 7.15pm. There will be live music from the Conscious Club.

Alcoholic and soft drinks will be available, along with hot food including vegan burgers.

Tickets bought for the 2019 event are still valid if the buyer did not receive a refund. This year’s tickets are available from Drew’s Sidbury, Sidmouth Post Office and the Red Lion Sidbury. Adults £8, children under 14 £6, toddlers Free. Tickets will be available on the gate for a cash payment..

Some card readers will be available at the bar and food tent but these are limited, so it is advisable to bring cash.