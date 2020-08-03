Advanced search

Lifeboat crew on exercise goes to aid of kayakers

PUBLISHED: 08:55 03 August 2020

Sidmouth lifeboat. Picture: Sidmouth Lifeboat

Two kayakers who got into difficulties in the sea off Axmouth were helped by Sidmouth’s lifeboat, which was nearby on a routine training exercise.

The lifeboat crew were alerted to the problem at about 9.10am on Sunday, August 2.

They arrived at the scene to find that both kayakers had made it to the shore, but one of the kayaks was still adrift.

One of the lifeboat crew went ashore to check on the kayakers, who were tired but in good health. Both had been wearing lifejackets, helping them to swim ashore safely.

At 9.31 the lifeboat found the missing kayak drifting 400metres south of Axmouth. They returned it to Beer coastguard station.

