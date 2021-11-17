Valuable antique silver stolen from house in Colyford
- Credit: LDRS
Valuable silverware including some antique items have been stolen in a house burglary in Colyford.
The house was broken into at around 3am on Thursday, November 4.
The stolen items include an antique solid silver napkin ring in a navy blue hinged box, an antique silver mustard pot with a blue glass lining, and a more modern solid silver bonbon dish with a gilt lining.
The offenders also stole a Tiffany ballpoint pen with the initials ‘Y&R’ on the clip, with the Tiffany box it was kept in, plus a silver-coloured wire wine basket.
Police investigating the burglary are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for the stolen items at local car boot sales, second-hand shops or antique fairs.
Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence is also asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or telephone 101, quoting crime reference CR/096421/21.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 55511 or emailing www.crimestoppers-uk.org
