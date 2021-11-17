News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Valuable antique silver stolen from house in Colyford

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:59 PM November 17, 2021
Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: LDRS

Valuable silverware including some antique items have been stolen in a house burglary in Colyford. 

The house was broken into at around 3am on Thursday, November 4. 

The stolen items include an antique solid silver napkin ring in a navy blue hinged box, an antique silver mustard pot with a blue glass lining, and a more modern solid silver bonbon dish with a gilt lining. 

The offenders also stole a Tiffany ballpoint pen with the initials ‘Y&R’ on the clip, with the Tiffany box it was kept in, plus a silver-coloured wire wine basket. 

Police investigating the burglary are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for the stolen items at local car boot sales, second-hand shops or antique fairs. 

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence is also asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or telephone 101, quoting crime reference CR/096421/21. 

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 55511 or emailing www.crimestoppers-uk.org 


Most Read

  1. 1 Bookshop adds new chapter to story of Trinity House revival
  2. 2 East Devon salutes all who made ultimate sacrifice
  3. 3 Burglar jailed for drunken late-night raid in Honiton
  1. 4 Local groups benefit from Co-op community grant windfall
  2. 5 Three rescued after boat capsizes off Seaton
  3. 6 It's time to skate over to Exeter's Winter Wonderland
  4. 7 Time for reflection... personal and for those who serve
  5. 8 £50,000 revamp for play area designed by 200 town children
  6. 9 Superb awards ceremony for Wiscombe Park
  7. 10 Dimond display from Honiton youngsters
East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Climate change protester sitting in middle of Honiton High Street

Climate protester blocks Honiton high street

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
aerial shot of Cranbrook near Exeter

Cranbrook parish boundary review on hold for the next six months

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
The junction where West Hill Road and the B3180 meet

Parish appeal for speed limit extension is turned down

Joe Ives

Logo Icon
Nurse giving a vaccine

Jabs for jobs: New statistics show the total of care home staff not...

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon