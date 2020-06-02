Former Axminster Mayor Douglas Hull’s funeral set for June 12

Douglas Hull.Picture: Chris Carson Archant

The funeral of Axminster’s longest serving councillor and three times Mayor Douglas Hull will take place on Friday June 12.

Before the private cremation there will be an opportunity for people to pay their respects - adhering to suitable social distancing - when the hearse will stop at the Trinity Square entrance to the Minster Green at 1pm.

In line with Cllr Hull’s love of garden flowers, people are invited to take a single bloom or stem of vegetation and place it in one of the buckets of water which will be placed at the Guildhall between 10am and noon on Wednesday June 10.

These will then be made up into an arrangement by town mayor Anni Young to be placed on the coffin, representing all his friends who would have wished to be at the service in person, but cannot because of Covid-19 regulations.