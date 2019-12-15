Single-vehicle A30 collision near Feniton
PUBLISHED: 15:50 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 15 December 2019
A collision involving a vehicle and a central reservation near Fairmile is causing slow traffic on the A30.
Single vehicle collision on the A30. Picture: Callum Lawton
According to police, the incident took place at shortly before 3.30pm on Sunday (December 15) on the westbound carriageway of the A30 between Gosford Road and the Daisy Mount Cross junction.
Officers say debris on the road is also having an impact of traffic.
Highways England said a lane is closed westbound due to the recovery of a vehicle.
Update 4.20pm: Highways England said the incident has been cleared
