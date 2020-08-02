Axminster sisters’ first hair cut aids young cancer patients

Sisters Madeline (12) and Ruby (9) Hammett after their first hair cut.

Two Axminster sisters have had their long hair cut short to help a worthy cause.

Sisters Madeline (12) and Ruby (9) Hammett before their long hair was cut short.

Madeline and Ruby Hammett, aged 12 and nine, donated their locks to the Little Princess Trust which provides wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

Although the girls had always wanted long hair - and had never had it cut before - they decided it was such a good cause they would say goodbye to their long locks.

Stylists at Reflections (Axminster) snipped 22inches of hair from Madeline and 14 inches from Ruby which they have donated to the charity.

Ruby came up with the idea after being inspired by classmates at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School before lockdown.

When Madeline learned of her sister’s plan she decided to join her - even though she prided herself in having the longest longest hair in her year group at Axe Valley Academy.

Parents James and Jacqui Hammett said they were really proud of the girls’ kind and thoughtful act.

Mr Hammett, managing director of UKTram Ltd, the trade body for light rail in the British Isles and, along with his wife, a director of SMARTTRAMS Ltd, light rail consultants, said: “Both girls have never had their hair cut before as they have always wanted it to be as long as possible, so their decision to support the charity is even more significant, so we are very proud of there decision to support such a worthy cause.”

“We have all been overwhelmed by the generosity of the donations from everyone, especially at this difficult and uncertain time for everyone.

“Reflections (Axminster), the hairdressers, were fantastic and helped put the girls at ease and both Madeline and Ruby love their new hairstyles.

“The girls have already beaten their original fundraising target and continue to find support.”

To donate to the girls’ justgiving appeal go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-hammett1

The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other conditions. Since it began in 2006, it has provided more than 8,000 wigs and have given grants of more than £5 million pounds to childhood cancer research.

To find out more about the Trust and how to donate visit its website at: https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/our-story/