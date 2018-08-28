Advanced search

Seaton Wetlands nominated for top award

PUBLISHED: 07:01 20 January 2019

The education centre at Seaton Wetlands. Picture: EDDC

The site has been shortlisted in the BBC Countryfile Magazine’s ‘Nature Reserve of the Year’ category

Seaton Wetlands has been nominated for a BBC Countryfile Magazine award.

It is shortlisted in the Nature Reserve of the Year category.

It is up against Findhorn Bay, Moray; The Falls of Clyde, Lanarkshire; RSPB Ham Wall, Somerset and Carlton Marshes, Suffolk.

The BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2019 celebrate the best of the British countryside and its people.

This year, the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2019 have added a new category – Village of the Year. The shortlist is now open to the public vote.

Unsurprisingly, Devon has scored an impressive number of nominations, including Coleton Fishacre in the Garden of the Year category and Dartmoor up for National Park of the Year.

Voting has opened online at www.countryfile.com/awards and will close at midnight on Sunday, February 17. The winners will be announced in the May issue of BBC Countryfile Magazine.

Editor Fergus Collins said: “Congratulations on everyone who has been shortlisted – it was a tough judging process, so they can all justly feel proud at being part of this celebration of the best of the British countryside. Now it’s up to readers and website visitors to vote on their favourites in each category and I anticipate some closely fought contests.”

Show Job Lists