Beer guest house on sale for £795,000

PUBLISHED: 07:01 06 November 2019

Colebrooke Guest House, Beer. Picture: Humberts

Colebrooke Guest House, Beer. Picture: Humberts

Archant

A guest house in the centre of Beer is up for sale - with an asking price of more than three-quarters-of-a-million pounds.

Humberts Leisure have been instructed to market Colebrooke House, Fore Street, at guide price of £795,000.

The period property, which is in walking distance of the beach, provides six en-suite letting bedrooms and newly refurbished private owners' accommodation.

To the rear is a private enclosed garden with sea views including decking areas, timber garden shed and an ornamental pond.

Stephen Richards, head of Humberts Leisure, said: "We have seen an increase in demand for guest accommodation over the last 18 months and Colebrooke House provides high levels of repeat and recommendation trade.

"The sale is due to retirement and the property is set in a prime location within the picturesque village, which is well known as a tourist attraction."

For a sales brochure contact Humberts on 01823 331 234 or at Somerset.commercial@humberts.com

