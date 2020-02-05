Driver arrested after Axminster breath test

An Axminster police vehicle. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

A driver was arrested following a breath test during a police traffic operation in Chard Road, Axminster, yesterday (Tuesday, February 4).

Checks were carried out by members of Devon and Cornwall Special Constabulary and the Rural East Devon Policing Team.

During the operation six tickets were issued for speeding offences.

Words of advice were issued to 14 other drivers in relation to speed and vehicle defects.

Breath tests were carried out, with one person being taken into custody.

A police spokesman said: "Similar operations have been undertaken recently all over East Devon and we will continue to carry them out in the future."